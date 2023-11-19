Slayton has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Commanders with an arm injury, Darryl Slater of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. He recorded four catches for 82 yards and a touchdown on five targets prior to his departure.

The Giants initially listed Slayton as questionable to return to the contest after he took a big hit to his right arm on a third-down play on the Giants' final possession of the first half, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. He wasn't on the field for the Giants' first drive of the second half, however, and was downgraded to out. The Giants should offer more details on the extent of Slayton's injury in the days to come, but for now, his status will bear watching heading into the team's Week 12 game versus New England.