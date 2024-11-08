Slayton (concussion) will not travel with the Giants to Germany and will be out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Slayton was placed in concussion protocol following Sunday's loss to the Commanders and has yet to practice this week, indicating he hasn't made significant progress in his recovery. As a result, he'll stay stateside for the Giants' Week 10 game in Germany, though he should have a better chance to return after the team's bye for a Week 12 matchup against the Buccaneers. Jalin Hyatt will have the opportunity to step up in Slayton's absence.