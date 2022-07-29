Slayton has mostly been running with the second-team offense through the first few days of training cap, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

The report does note that Slayton has been getting some reps with the starters this summer, after largely working with the backups this spring. Still, it sounds like Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and second-round pick Wan'Dale Robinson all have been more involved alongside Daniel Jones, not to mention veteran slot man Sterling Shepard (Achilles) hoping to come back from the active/PUP list at some point. Slayton may be resigned to a depth role or trade in the final year of his rookie contract.