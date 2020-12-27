site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-darnay-holmes-active-week-16 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Giants' Darnay Holmes: Active Week 16
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Holmes (knee) is active for Sunday's game against Baltimore, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
The 22-year-old is suiting up for Sunday's contest after sitting out the past two games with the knee injury. Holmes should reclaim his role as New York's slot cornerback now that he's healthy.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 10 min read