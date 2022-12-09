site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-darnay-holmes-all-set-for-week-14 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Giants' Darnay Holmes: All set for Week 14
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Holmes (shoulder) will be active for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
Holmes will be back on the field in Week 14 after missing last week's tie with the Commanders while nursing a shoulder injury. He'll return to his depth role on defense and special teams.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 17 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read