Holmes (knee) is expected to be active for the Giants' Week 16 matchup against Baltimore, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Holmes has missed the Giants' past two games while tending to his knee issue, but it appears the fourth-round rookie is on track to make his 12th appearance of 2020 on Sunday afternoon. Over 44 targets thrown in his direction this season, Holmes has recorded five pass deflections while holding opponents without a touchdown.