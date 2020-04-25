Giants' Darnay Holmes: Heading to Big Apple

The Giants selected Holmes in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 110th overall.

The UCLA product had some Day 2 hype going into the combine but a disappointing combine lowlighted by a 4.48 40-yard dash at 5-foot-10 and 192 pounds dropped him to the third day. Still, Holmes is a better tackler than his size would suggest and he plays with solid technique. He'll likely compete for snaps at slot corner in the Giants secondary.