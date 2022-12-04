site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-darnay-holmes-out-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Giants' Darnay Holmes: Out Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Holmes (shoulder) is inactive Sunday against the Commanders.
Holmes will miss his first game of the season. In his absence, Rodarius Williams, Cor'Dale Flott and Zyon Gilbert are all candidates to see an increase in snaps.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 15 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read