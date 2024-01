Holmes (foot) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The 25-year-old cornerback was held to limited work in practice throughout the week due to a foot injury, but it seems as if he'll be able to play through the issue in New York's season finale. Holmes could also very well see increased work in the Giants' secondary with Deonte Banks (shoulder) listed as doubtful for Sunday's affair.