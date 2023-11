Holmes accumulated six solo tackles and one interception in the Giants' Week 10 loss to the Lions.

Holmes picked off Dak Prescott for his first interception of the season and second pass deflection. His six tackles were also a season high by a wide margin. The cornerback was on the field for 39 defensive snaps (51 percent). His ability to carry that momentum going forward will depend on the health of Adoree' Jackson (concussion) and Deonte Banks (ankle).