Holmes played in 16 contests during the regular season, recording 18 tackles (17 solo) and two interceptions.

Holmes' 16 games were a career high, but his 115 defensive snaps were by far the fewest he has logged in his four NFL seasons. The UCLA product at least made the most of his limited defensive work with a career-best two pickoffs, and he played well as a special-teamer. Holmes is set to be a free agent for the first time, and the reduction of his work in the secondary may have been an indication of New York's intent to move on from him.