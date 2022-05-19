Holmes was working as the Giants' starting nickel cornerback during offseason OTAs on Thursday, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

Holmes appears to be fully healthy once again after going on injured reserve in late November of the 2021 season. The third-year cornerback played on 274 defensive snaps over 11 games last season, totaling 29 tackles and two passes defended. Holmes saw this playing time increase throughout the course of last year while playing in every game before going on injured reserve and may move into a larger role as the team's No. 1 nickel cornerback going into next season.