site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-darnay-holmes-slated-to-play-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Giants' Darnay Holmes: Slated to play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Holmes (knee) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys
Holmes managed to practice with full participation throughout the week, so he'll be available to provide depth behind James Bradberry and Isaac Yiadom.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read