Mooney (neck) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Mooney wasn't cleared to return to this past Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Saints after injuring his neck in the fourth quarter, but he evidently responded well to treatment and faced no restrictions as the Giants returned to the field to begin Week 7 prep. With Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely demanding most of the looks in the passing game this season, Mooney has struggled to carve out consistent weekly volume. Through six appearances, Mooney has been targeted 19 times and has recorded an 8-109-0 receiving line while also adding 29 yards on two carries.