Mooney (chest) was estimated to be a limited participant at the Giants' walkthrough practice Monday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Mooney reeled in a season-high three passes for 54 yards and also had a rush for minus-4 yards during Sunday's 19-11 win over the Eagles. The wide receiver may have picked up a chest injury during the victory, and as a result, he was considered to be less than 100 percent Monday. Mooney will have two more chances to be upgraded to a full participant prior to Thursday night's matchup with the Commanders.