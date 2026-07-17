Giants' Darnell Mooney: Favorite for slot duties

Mooney is expected to work as the Giants' primary option in the slot, Alex Smith of SNY.tv reports.

Mooney was limited to 443 receiving yards with the Falcons in 2025, but he has recorded at least 992 receiving yards in two of his six NFL regular seasons. Slot receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, who signed with the Titans in free agency, led the Giants with 1,014 receiving yards in 2025. Mooney seems to have a defined role lined up while Darius Slayton (abdomen), Calvin Austin, Malachi Fields, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Odell Beckham compete for reps on the outside opposite Malik Nabers (knee), who is expected to reclaim a starting role once healthy.