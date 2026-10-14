Mooney (neck) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Mooney may have tweaked his neck during the Giants' 27-27 tie to the Commanders in Week 5, when caught two of seven targets for 14 yards. He'll have two more opportunities to increase his practice participation and avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Saints. Mooney has just eight catches (on 17 targets) for 109 yards through five games and has taken a back seat in the passing game behind Malik Nabers and tight end Isaiah Likely.