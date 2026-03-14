Mooney is slated to sign a one-year, $10 million contract with the Giants, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mooney entered free agency after he was released by the Falcons on Monday, and it didn't take him long to find a new home with the Giants. He entered the 2025 season with high expectations following a productive 2024 campaign with the Falcons, when he caught 64 passes (on 106 targets) for 992 yards and five touchdowns across 16 regular-season games. Mooney failed to catch more than four passes in each of his 15 regular-season games in 2025 and finished with a 32-443-1 receiving line (on 72 targets). He figures to slide in as the Giants' WR3 behind Malik Nabers (knee) and Darius Slayton for the upcoming season.