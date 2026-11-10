Mooney (chest) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Listed as a limited participant for Monday's walk-through practice, Mooney took every rep a day later to erase any concern about his status heading into Thursday's game against the Commanders. The veteran wideout has played more than 50 percent of the offensive snaps in all but one of the Giants' eight games to date, but he exceeded two receptions and 50 receiving yards for the first time all season in this past Sunday's 19-11 win over the Eagles. He remains a relatively unappealing fantasy option while receiver Malik Nabers and tight end Isaiah Likely are locked in as the Giants' clear top two pass catchers.