Waller (hamstring) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, but the tight end is still listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Saints, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.comreports.

The Giants haven't officially removed Waller's injury designation, but it'd be strange to activate a player from injured reserve and then opt not to play them. While the offense hasn't generated a ton of yardage with Tommy DeVito at quarterback, Waller easily profiles as the team's best offensive weapon and certainly will help the rookie quarterback come Sunday, should he be active.