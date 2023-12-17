Waller (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Saints, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Waller was activated from injured reserve Saturday and will now take the field for the first time since Week 8. It's unclear whether he'll be on a snap count, though reports from practice earlier this week suggest he was running a full route tree. Assuming Waller is ready to go at full capacity, he should play a significant role in the Giants' passing attack, as he managed at least seven targets in five of eight contests prior to suffering the hamstring injury.