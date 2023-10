Waller caught all three of his targets for 21 yards in Monday's 24-3 loss to the Seahawks.

Waller was targeted on only one of Daniel Jones' 17 first-half passes. His second target didn't come until less than six minutes remained in the fourth quarter. The 31-year-old tight end may have lost a step, as he's reached 40 yards only once through four games with Big Blue and has yet to find the end zone heading into a Week 5 trip to Miami.