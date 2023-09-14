Waller (hamstring/rest) was limited at Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

After getting Wednesday off to rest his balky hamstring, Waller returned to the practice field one day later, albeit in a limited capacity like was when he showed up on the Week 1 injury report last Friday. He told Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com on Thursday "I'm playing" Sunday at Arizona, and the tight end doesn't expect his hamstring to be a long-term issue. In the end, Friday's practice report will reveal whether or not Waller goes into the weekend with a designation.