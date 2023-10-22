Waller caught seven of eight targets for 98 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 14-7 win over the Commanders.

The tight end led the Giants in catches, receiving yards and targets on the day, and he scored his first TD of the season on a 15-yard grab from Tyrod Taylor in the second quarter. Waller's role in the offense is growing, and he's posted a 20-227-1 line on 26 targets over the last three games while working with two different QBs. If Daniel Jones (neck) returns to the lineup in Week 8 against the Jets, it won't have an impact on Waller's fantasy upside.