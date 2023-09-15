Waller (hamstring/rest) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Arizona, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Things were trending in this direction after Waller made it through Week 1 without aggravating the hamstring and had 'rest' added to his Week 2 injury report. He caught three passes for 36 yards in the first half of a 40-0 loss to the Cowboys last week but then barely played after halftime. Waller did play 89 percent of snaps in the first half, most among New York's skill-position players, with the offense centering on him and RB Saquon Barkley until things got out of hand. A matchup with the lowly Cardinals should provide those two and the rest of the offense with better opportunities to score fantasy points, even if standout left tackle Andrew Thomas (questionable - hamstring) doesn't end up playing.