Waller (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Waller was a limited participant in practice Wednesday through Friday and took a questionable tag into the weekend, but the veteran tight end never appeared in any real danger of sitting out Sunday. With Daniel Bellinger being the lone other active tight end Week 8, Waller should be in store for his typical allotment of snaps while also serving as one of the top pass-catching options for quarterback Tyrod Taylor. While Taylor started both of the previous two contests in place of Daniel Jones (neck), Waller compiled a 12-141-1 receiving line on 15 targets.