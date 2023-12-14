The Giants designated Waller (hamstring) for return from injured reserve Thursday.

The transaction officially opens a 21-day window wherein Waller can take part in practices for the first time since he injured his right hamstring in a 13-10 overtime loss to the Jets on Oct. 29. According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Waller expressed optimism Wednesday that he would be ready to make return to game action Sunday versus the Saints, but the Giants' coaching and medical staff will likely wait and see how he fares in practices over the next two days before deciding on his status for the team's Week 15 contest. While Waller has been sidelined for the past five games, Daniel Bellinger has stepped in as the Giants' top tight end and has produced a 11-138-0 receiving line on 12 targets during that span.