Waller was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a hamstring issue, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Waller previously was plagued by a hamstring injury Weeks 1 and 2, but he played through it and has yet to miss a game as a member of the Giants. Overall, he's put together a respectable 35-380-1 receiving line on 49 targets while working with two different quarterbacks in Daniel Jones (neck) and Tyrod Taylor. Still, Waller's status will be one to monitor as the week goes on to ensure he's on pace to suit up Sunday versus the Jets.