The Giants agreed Tuesday to acquire Waller from the Raiders in exchange for the 100th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Even if he can't return to the peak years he enjoyed in 2019 and 2020, Waller should be a huge upgrade for a Giants offense that got less than 600 combined receiving yards out of all its tight ends last season. The 30-year-old had only 388 yards in nine games during an injury-riddled 2022 campaign, but he topped 60 yards per game in three straight seasons before that and remains one of the NFL's better athletes at tight end. The relatively light trade compensation can at least partially be explained by Waller's contract, which comes with base salaries of at least $10.5 million for each of the next four seasons, though the Raiders have already paid out most of his guarantees. The addition of Waller is excellent news for quarterback Daniel Jones and a huge blow to the 2023 fantasy prospects of second-year tight end Daniel Bellinger. The Raiders, meanwhile, are set to rely on their wide receivers to carry the passing game after coming to terms with Jakobi Meyers earlier Tuesday.