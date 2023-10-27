Waller (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com relays that the Giants have confidence Waller will be available this weekend, even though the tight end was a limited participant in practices Wednesday through Friday. Waller is coming off a season-best 8-97-1 receiving line in last week's win over the Commanders and is on track to again serve as the top target for quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who will make a third consecutive start in place of Daniel Jones (neck). Jones still doesn't have medical clearance for contact and appears in serious danger of missing more games beyond Week 8