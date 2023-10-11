Waller (groin) expects to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's practice, Tom Rock of Newsday Sports reports.

Waller described Wednesday's absence as part of the "rest protocol" for his groin injury, adding that he expects to both practice Thursday and suit up Sunday against the Bills. If the veteran tight end's assessment proves correct, he could still shed his injury designation before Sunday's game, but Waller's fantasy managers will wait with bated breath until that point. The Giants and Bills are playing in the Sunday night game, leaving fantasy managers with few alternatives if Waller ends up being labeled as a game-time decision leading up to 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.