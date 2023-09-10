Waller (hamstring) is expected to suit up for Sunday night's divisional matchup against the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Waller popped up on New York's injury report with a hamstring issue Friday, and while he initially looked to be truly 50/50 for Sunday Night Football, the expectation now is that the veteran tight end will take the field. That bodes well for Daniel Jones and the passing game, given that Waller could well be slated to operate as the Giants' go-to receiver as he works to bounce back from a couple injury-plagued campaigns. Official word on Waller's status will come prior to Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.