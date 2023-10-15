Waller (groin), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Buffalo, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Waller missed practice Wednesday before logging back-to-back limited sessions to close out the week, so this report adds to the view that he will play. However, fantasy managers should nonetheless keep an eye on the situation heading into Sunday's 8:20 ET kickoff. With QB Daniel Jones (neck) ruled out and the offensive line decimated by injuries, Waller won't exactly be in the best position to put up big numbers.