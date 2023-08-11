Waller isn't expected to play in Friday night's preseason opener against the Lions, The Athletic's Dan Duggan reports.
This isn't surprising at all, considering the Giants have been careful to give Waller plenty of rest this summer after he's battled injuries in recent years. Lawrence Cager should see plenty of run at tight end Friday. Waller is the favorite to pace the Giants in targets and catches in 2023.
