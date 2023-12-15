Waller (hamstring) expects to play in Sunday's game against the Saints but doesn't anticipate handling his normal workload, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reported Friday that Waller was practicing as if he was preparing to play, and the tight end confirmed as much when he met with the media Friday afternoon. Having avoided any setbacks throughout the week, Waller likely will be activated from injured reserve prior to the 4:00 p.m. ET deadline Saturday. That being said, it won't come as any surprise if the Giants list him as questionable on their final injury report and put the tight end through a pregame workout before making a final decision on his active status ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.