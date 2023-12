Waller caught five of six targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 26-25 loss to the Rams.

Waller posted his highest yardage total since Week 7, as the veteran tight end finally seems to be fully recovered from a hamstring injury that kept him out for five games. He has just one touchdown among his 47 catches for 507 yards on 68 targets as a member of the Giants, but Waller will look to finish his season on a high note in Week 18 against the Eagles.