Waller (hamstring) caught four of six targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Saints.

Waller returned from a six-game stint on injured reserve and finished as the Giants' second-leading receiver against the Saints. The receiving tight end did not appear to be limited in terms of playing time or ability in the one-sided loss. This was also the first time we saw him receiving passes from undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito. Waller's final line was right around the averages we saw when Daniel Jones was getting him the ball earlier this year (4.5 receptions and 48.0 yards per game). More of the same can be expected when the Giants face the Bears on Monday Night Football in Week 16.