Waller (groin) finished with five receptions on eight targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Bills.

Waller was able to suit up for Sunday's primetime matchup after picking up a groin injury in last week's loss to Miami. The 29-year-old did not appear limited by his injury, producing his third game with five or more receptions this season. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor nearly connected with his tight end for a touchdown in the closing moments of Sunday's loss, but the pass went off Waller's outstretched fingertips before hitting grass. The play did draw a pass interference flag, but the Giants squandered the ensuing play as time expired. Waller will attempt to score that elusive first touchdown of 2023 when the Giants host the Commanders next Sunday.