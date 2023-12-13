Waller (hamstring) said Wednesday that he hopes to return to practice this week, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Waller resumed running routes last Tuesday and appears to have avoided any setbacks. It isn't clear if he'll be back for Sunday's game against New Orleans, but it does seem he'll play again this season -- something that wasn't considered a given when the Giants placed him on injured reserve in early November. A three-game winning streak has the Giants sitting just one game out of a wild-card spot at 5-8, albeit with five 6-7 teams ahead of them in a tie for the NFC's seventh seed.