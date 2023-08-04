Waller has drawn rave reviews for his performance in training camp with the Giants, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Waller has quickly established himself as the favorite target for Daniel Jones. The veteran tight end has consistently gotten open over the middle, where the risk-averse Jones likes to place most of his throws. After acquiring Waller from the Raiders in an offseason trade, the Giants are ecstatic with what they have seen so far from the two time 1,100-yard receiver.