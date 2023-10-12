Waller (groin) is slated to practice Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Per Tom Rock of Newsday, Waller sat out Wednesday's session as part of a planned rest protocol, so the tight end's return to the field Thursday was expected. The Giants' upcoming injury report will reveal Waller's official participation level.
