The Giants placed Waller (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Fantasy managers should have been tipped off on this outcome when it was reported earlier this week Waller's absence could extend multiple weeks. It's a difficult bit of luck considering the veteran finally seemed to be finding his stride despite a myriad of quarterback issues following Daniel Jones' neck injury. While the starting quarterback is now back after his own multi-game absence, Daniel Bellinger will likely see more opportunities in Waller's absence, which will extend into the beginning of December.