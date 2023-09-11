Waller caught three of five targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 40-0 loss to the Cowboys.

Waller's 36 receiving yards wound up being the top total any Giants player could muster, highlighting just how poorly the entire team played to open the season on Sunday Night Football. While the results weren't great, the vertical threat's usage bodes well for his prospects this season with little competition at the tight end position. Waller -- who was dealing with a tight hamstring prior starting Sunday's loss -- will have to stay healthy in order to deliver on the potential he possesses as a fantasy option.