Waller (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

After he was designated for return from injured reserve earlier Thursday, Waller stepped back on the practice field for the first time since tweaking his right hamstring in a 13-10 overtime loss to the Jets back in Week 8. Though Waller suggested earlier in the week that he's hopeful to play Sunday in New Orleans, his availability for the game may be contingent on him practicing fully Friday. If Waller is cleared to play this weekend, the Giants would have to activate the tight end from IR by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.