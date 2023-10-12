Waller (groin) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Waller's activity level marks a step forward from Wednesday, when he was held out of the Giants' first Week 6 practice session entirely. According to Tom Rock of Newsday, Waller attributed his absence Wednesday to being part of a "rest protocol," and the tight end said that he expects to suit up Sunday against the Bills. If Waller is to avoid entering the weekend without an injury designation, he'll likely need to turn in a full practice Friday.