Waller (hamstring) appears truly questionable for Sunday night against Dallas, with the Giants needing to see how he responds the next couple days after Friday's practice, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

The Giants added Waller to their injury report at the end of the week, listing him as a limited practice participant Friday and questionable for the season opener Sunday. A Week 1 absence for the Giants' new tight end would leave Daniel Bellinger and Lawrence Cager to handle TE snaps while likely pushing more of the team's targets to the wide receivers and RB Saquon Barkley. It sounds like a game-time decision is in play here, which wouldn't be ideal for fantasy managers with the late kickoff in primetime.