Coach Brian Daboll told reporters Friday that Waller (hamstring/rest) "moved around good" during Thursday's practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Waller was listed as questionable last week and looked perfectly healthy, playing 89 percent of snaps in the first half while accounting for 36 of the Giants' receiving yards before the break. He didn't play much after halftime with the Cowboys up big on the Giants, but the addition of the word 'rest' on the Week 2 injury report suggests he came out of the opener without aggravating his hamstring. Waller is on track to play this Sunday at Arizona and probably won't have to worry about his team getting blown out this week.