Waller said Wednesday that his current hamstring injury may sideline him for "weeks" as opposed to "days," Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Per Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site, Waller officially went down as a non-participant at Wednesday's practice. Considering his comments, Waller's absence likely will extend for the entirety of Week 9 prep and threaten his availability for Sunday's game at Las Vegas and beyond. If Waller misses time, Daniel Bellinger would be the clear-cut beneficiary among Giants tight ends.