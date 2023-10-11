Coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that Waller (groin) won't practice and is day-to-day, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Waller is coming off a season-best effort during Sunday's loss to the Dolphins, in which he secured eight of 11 targets for 86 yards, but it seems he also picked up a groin injury in the process. He will have two more chances to get back on the practice field before the Giants' matchup against the Bills on Sunday Night Football in Week 6. Quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) also missed practice Wednesday and has been labeled day-to-day.