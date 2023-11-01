Coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that Waller (hamstring) will not be on the practice field, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Walled was forced out of Sunday's loss to the Jets with a hamstring injury. It remains to be seen whether the veteran tight end's current injury is related to the hamstring issue he dealt with back in September, but regardless, Waller now has just two chances to retake the practice field ahead of the Giants' matchup against the Raiders on Sunday. Daniel Bellinger will be in line to start at tight end if Waller can't go.